SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The L.A. Kings Are Chasing History

The best team doesn’t always win the Stanley Cup. The hot goalie often does. And right now, there is no hotter goalie than Jonathan Quick of the Los Angeles Kings.



After their win last night over the Phoenix Coyotes, the Kings are now up 3-0 and have won 11 of their 12 playoff games. And in half of those games, Quick has allowed either one or no goals. And only once has he allowed more than two goals.

Since the NHL went to a best-of-five in the first round (1980), the fewest losses by a team that won the Stanley Cup was two, by the 1988 Edmonton Oilers. And only three teams have lost fewer than four games en route to the title…

Data via Hockey-Reference.com

