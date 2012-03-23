SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Knicks Suddenly Learned How To Play defence

It has been five games since Mike D’Antoni has resigned as coach of the New York Knicks. And during that time, the Knicks are 5-0 after losing six of their previous seven. And the biggest reason is the team’s newfound ability to play a little defence.



The Knicks held opponents to less than 90 points just 15 times in the first 42 games of the season. However, in just the last five games, it has happened four times. And it is even more pronounced in the seven games before D’Antoni’s resignation.

In the last seven games before Mike Woodson took over, the Knicks allowed 108.0 points per game. Since then, their opponents have averaged just 87 points per game…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.