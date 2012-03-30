SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Dodgers' Value Has Increased More Than 500% Since 1998

In 1998, FOX Television purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers for $311 million. Six years later, the team was purchased by the McCourt Family for $430 million, a decent Return on Investment of 38.3%. But it was under the McCourts, that despite the mess caused by their divorce, that the team’s value skyrocketed.



With a group led by Magic Johnson purchasing the team for $2 billion this week, that represents a 365% increase over the price paid by the McCourts, and a 543% increase over the sale price in 1998.

That $2 billion sale price is also a large jump from the most recent valuation given by Forbes.com, in which they estimated the Dodgers to be worth $1.4 billion. Here’s a look at how the value of the Dodgers has changed through the years…

