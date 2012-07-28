SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Average NFL Franchise Is Worth More Than $1 Billion

Cork Gaines
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Below is a look at why it is good to be an NFL owner. Using franchise valuations from Forbes.com, we see that the average NFL franchise is worth $1.036 billion. That is more than four times as much as the average NHL franchise ($240 million).

Meanwhile, despite the popularity of the NBA, the value of basketball teams still pales in comparison to both the NFL and Major League Baseball…

Sports Franchise Valuations

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.