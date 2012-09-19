SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The 18 MLB Teams That Are Still Alive

Based on how well a team has played, the folks at CoolStandings.com have simulated the remaining schedule for every Major League Baseball team thousands of times, and determined the chances of making the playoffs for each team.



Below are the 18 teams that have at least a 1.0% chance of making the playoffs. We can see that half of the spots are locked up with five teams that have at least a 99.0% chance. Two other teams are above 90% and would need epic collapses to miss the playoffs.

Of the 20 teams that would not be in the playoffs if the season ended today, 12 have been eliminated (<1.0%). That leaves eight teams clinging to life and hoping to leapfrog one of the top 10 in the final weeks. But as they say, it is getting late…

