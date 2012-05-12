SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: SEC Schools Fall Behind When It Comes To TV Revenue

The Southeastern Conference has won six straight BCS Championships. But when it comes to television revenue, the other big conferences are the big winners.



With the ACC just signing a new TV deal with ESPN worth $3.6 billion over 15 years, schools in that conference now make an average of $17.1 million per year. That ranks fourth among the six BCS conferences (data is not available from the Big East, but they would be last among the 6 BCS conferences).

Strangely, it is the SEC that is now fifth among the BCS conferences. However, they are expected to renegotiate their deal in the near future. And a look at the chart below shows why.

