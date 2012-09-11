SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Scoring Is Out Of Control In The NFL

There are still two games remaining in week one of the NFL season, and there have already been four teams that scored at least 40 points. That is the first time since 1954 that the NFL had so many teams score 40 points in the opening week.



And even if the NFL is unlikely to keep up their pace of 64 games with a team scoring 40+ points, the league is well on its way to breaking the (post-merger) record of 29 games in 1983. There were 28 such games in 2011. In addition, the NFL has already seen six teams score at least 22 points and lose. There was only one such week (week 4) during the 2011 season with so many hard-luck offensive outbursts.

Here is a look at the number of 40-point games in each season since 1970…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

