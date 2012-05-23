SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: rumours Of The Heat's Death Were Greatly Exaggerated

The Miami Heat were blown out in game three against the Indiana Pacers, falling behind 2-1 in their second-round series. Eulogies were being written, and talking heads were already discussing which players needed to be traded in the off-season.



Oh what a difference two games make.

The Heat trailed by eight at halftime of game four. In the six quarters since then, they have outscored the Pacers by 48 points, and now it looks like the Heat will walk into the Eastern Conference finals.

Here’s a look at the quarter-by-quarter scoring differential for the Heat versus the Pacers. What we see is one bad game (game 3) and one horrible quarter in game 2. Otherwise, it has been all Heat…

