SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Quarterbacks And Tackles Dominate The Top Of The NFL Draft

The most common positions taken in the first rounds of the NFL Drafts are defensive ends and wide receivers, with 48 of each selected since 2000. But if we narrow the focus and look at just the players taken at the top of the draft, a different picture emerged.



In the last 10 drafts (2002-11), quarterbacks are the most common position selected, with 17 going in the top 10. They are followed by offensive tackles, with 15. At the other end of the spectrum, there have been no kickers (of course), and just two tight ends amongst the top 10 picks in those drafts.

Data via NFL.com

