SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Phillies Are Chasing '86 Mets And '75 Reds

Much like the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, the Philadelphia Phillies can take the next 50 games off. With an 8.5 game lead in the National League East, CoolStandings.com says the Fightins have a 99.9 per cent chance of making the playoffs.



But unlike the Red Sox and Yankees, the Phillies do have a little incentive to keep the foot on the gas. At 76-40, Philadelphia is on pace for 106 wins, and have an outside shot at 108 wins. That would tie the 1986 New York Mets and 1975 Cincinnati Reds for the most in the NL in the last 100 years.And don’t think the Phillies wouldn’t mind erasing the Mets from the record books.

According to a series of simulations, the Phils have a 22 per cent shot at winning 108 games.

At the 116-game mark, the Phillies have the same record as the ’86 Mets and are one game behind the ’75 Reds who were 77-39 at this point in the season.

