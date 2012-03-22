SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Peyton Manning's Career Was In Decline Before The Neck Surgeries

At his peak, Peyton Manning was one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. But unfortunately for the Broncos, Manning is now several years removed from his peak that was already in decline before the numerous surgeries on his neck.



Below is a look at Manning’s Adjusted Yards per Attempt (AYA) which is just yards per attempt, adjusted for yards lost on interceptions.

What we see is Manning’s AYA has been in a steady decline since his 49-touchdown season in 2004. And while Broncos quarterbacks were not very good at passing the ball in 2011, they were actually better than Manning in 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.