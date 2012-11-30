SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Patriots And Broncos Are On Fire Right Now

As we have seen in recent years, the team with the best record is no guarantee to win the Super Bowl. Rather, it is about which teams are playing the best when it matters most. And if we look at recent games, no team is playing better than the New England Patriots.



Over the last six games, the Patriots are 5-1. But more importantly, they have outscored their opponents by 111 points over that margin. The Broncos, with a +76 scoring differential, are the only other team outscoring their opponents by more than 40 points during that stretch.

Of course, this should not come as a surprise. In the last three seasons, the Patriots are 19-0 in the second half of the season…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

