SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Number Of American-Born Major Leaguers Is On The Rise

So far this baseball season, 73.4% of all Major League Baseball players were born in the United States. That is up from 72.7% a year ago. And if that does not change, it would be the highest percentage of American-born players since 2003 when 73.6% were born in the States.



Players from the Dominican Republic make up the second-most common place of birth with 9.8% of big leaguers. That percentage is unchanged from last year.

Here is the full breakdown of major leaguers by place of birth for this season…

Data via Baseball-Reference.com

