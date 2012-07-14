SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Number Of American-Born Major Leaguers Is On The Rise

Cork Gaines
So far this baseball season, 73.4% of all Major League Baseball players were born in the United States. That is up from 72.7% a year ago. And if that does not change, it would be the highest percentage of American-born players since 2003 when 73.6% were born in the States.

Players from the Dominican Republic make up the second-most common place of birth with 9.8% of big leaguers. That percentage is unchanged from last year.

Here is the full breakdown of major leaguers by place of birth for this season…

MLB place of birth

Data via Baseball-Reference.com

