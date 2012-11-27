SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Notre Dame's Win Eliminates Several Teams, Including Ohio State

Prior to this weekend’s games, several teams, including Florida, Oregon, and Kansas State were holding out hope that one or two teams would lose and they could sneak into the BCS Championship game. But with Notre Dame’s win over USC, all those hopes were dashed.



Notre Dame will now play in the BCS title game against the winner of next weekend’s SEC Championship between Alabama and Georgia.

Another team hurt by Notre Dame’s win was Ohio State, who beat Michigan and finished the season undefeated. While not eligible for the BCS Championship, Ohio State is ranked fourth in the AP Poll, which is still recognised by the NCAA. A Notre Dame loss could have opened the door for a split-National Championship. But thankfully, we no longer have to worry about that…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.