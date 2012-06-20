SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Nolan Ryan And The Masters Of The One-Hitter

Last night, R.A. Dickey of the New York Mets pitched his second consecutive one-hitter, becoming just the third pitcher to accomplish the feat since 1945. But Dickey still has a ways to go before he will match Bob Feller and Nolan Ryan, who both threw 12 career one-hitters.



Here is a list of the players with the most complete games in which they threw a no-hitter or a one-hitter. And what we see is that Ryan and Feller are miles ahead of everybody else…

Data via Baseball-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.