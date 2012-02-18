SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: No English Soccer Teams Has More Trophies Than Liverpool

In the English Premier League, obviously the ultimate goal is to win the league title. And no team has won more league titles than Manchester United (19), with Liverpool a closer second (18).

But there are also other trophies that English soccer clubs can win including the FA Cup, League Cup, and several European tournaments (European Cup, UEFA Champions League, etc.). And when it comes to the total number of trophies won, no team has more than LeBron James’ Liverpool squad.

Here are the 10 teams that have won at least 10 trophies (data via SportingIntelligence.com)…

English soccer trophies

