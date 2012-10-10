SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: NFL Revenue Is Nearly 25% More Than MLB

Revenue in the NFL reached an estimated $9.5 billion in 2011-12. That is up $500 million (5.6%) from the year before, and $1.8 billion (23.4%) more than Major League Baseball ($7.7 billion).



Baseball’s estimated revenues for the 2012 did grow at a faster clip than the NFL, up $700 million (10.0%) from the year before. NBA revenue rose 13.2% during their last full season (2010-11).

Meanwhile, the NHL is currently in a lockout, fighting over $3.2 billion in revenue, an 18.5% increase over the year before. But as they say, an increase of $18.5% over not-very-much, is still not very much…

Data via Plunkett Research and SportsBusinessDaily.com

