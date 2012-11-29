SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: New TV Contracts Could Mean Sharp Rise In Baseball Player Salaries

According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to renewing their television contract with Fox Sports in a deal that will be worth “at least” $6 billion over 25 years.



At $240 million per year, the deal would easily become the largest local television contract in Major League Baseball (not counting teams that own their own regional sports network), more than 60% larger than the recent deal signed by the Angels ($147M per year).

And this is just the latest in large local television deals. Below is a look at the value of the local television contracts for 19 teams (via Wendy Thum of Fangraphs.com). And many of the teams in blue must be salivating at the recent deals. And when those teams do sign new TV contracts, it will mean more money to spend on players and more huge deals in small markets, such as the recent $100 million extension signed by Evan Longoria, an extension that begins the year after the Rays’ current TV deal expires…

