SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Mid-Majors Are Finally Getting Some Respect In NCAA Tournament

When George Mason reached the Final Four in 2006 it was expected that the NCAA tournament selection committee would start showing Mid-Major schools (schools not in one of the six biggest conferences) more respect. However, that didn’t happen as the number of at-large bids going to Mid-Majors actually went down.



But last year, two Mid-Major schools (Butler, Virginia Commonwealth) reached the Final Four. And this year it appears the selection committee took notice with 11 of the 37 at-large bids going to schools not in one of the power conferences, four more than last year.

Here is the full breakdown from the last 12 tournaments…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.