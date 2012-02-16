SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Michael Jordan's Bobcats Are Among The Worst In NBA History

It is not often that something is written about how a team is performing on the court or field, and the team’s owner gets mentioned in the headline. But when the team, in this case the Charlotte Bobcats, is owned by one of the NBA’s greatest winners, Michael Jordan, it deserves a mention.



And just how bad have the Bobcats been this season? After 28 games, they have won just three games, for a winning percentage of just .107, and are on pace to win just seven games. At this rate, the Bobcats would finish with the worst record in the history of the NBA.

And the Bobcats are not alone this season. The New Orleans Hornets are just 5-23, and are also on pace to have one of the worst records ever.

Here are the 15 worst teams of all time based on winning percentage…

all data via Basketball-Reference.com

