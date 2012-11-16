SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Miami Taxpayers Now Stuck With A $2.4 Billion Stadium

The Miami Marlins new ballpark cost $515 million to be constructed. Of that, the Marlins, and owner Jeffrey Loria, contributed $155 million with some of the cost coming in the form of rent payments. The rest of the bill, including a new parking garage came to $454 million, and was paid by the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County.



Well, that was just the up-front cost. The county and city didn’t just have $454 million laying around. So they sold bonds to raise the funds. And it has been estimated that it will cost the city and county $2.4 billion to repay that money over the next 40 years.

Here’s a look at how much the taxpayers will have to pay for a stadium that will house what some might call a minor league team in 2013…

Data via Forbes.com and CBSSports.com

