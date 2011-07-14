SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Mets Losing More Ground To Yankees

It is hard to believe now, but New York used to be a Mets town. From 1984 through 1992, the Mets outdrew the Yankees every year. But since then, the Yankees have won five World Series, and the Mets have owner issues and are still paying Bobby Bonilla.



The result is a growing divide between the Mets and Yankees in a town that is now decidedly pro-pinstripes.

So far in 2011, the Yankees are selling 44,359 tickets per game, which is 47.1 per cent more than the 30,153 at Citi Field for the Mets. And the same is being seen in the TV ratings. On the Yankees YES Network, an average of 309,000 households tune in per game. That is 78.6 per cent more than the number of households tuning into SNY to watch the Mets (173,000).

This represents a growing divide between the Big Apple’s two teams. Below is a look at the year-by-year attendance of the Yankees ans Mets. Note that the divide between the two teams has grown steadily since both teams opened new stadiums in 2009…

Attendance data via Baseball-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.