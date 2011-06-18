SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: How Does Rory McIlroy's Run Compare To Tiger In 2000?

Rory McIlroy completed his second round today at Congressional, at 11-under par and leading the US Open by eight strokes. The sheer domination is reminiscent of Tiger Woods’ run at Pebble Beach on the way to winning the US Open in 2000.

And even that comparison might not be fair…to Rory.

McIlroy, who is 22, is two years younger than Tiger was when he won his first career US Open championship. And as dominant as Tiger was that weekend, McIlroy has been better.

At the 36-hole mark in 2000, Tiger led the field by six strokes, a US Open record that was broken by McIlroy today. And Tiger was just 8-under par. Tiger’s final score of 12-under, was also the lowest score in relation to par at the US Open, until McIlroy reached 13-under on the 17th hole today.

Here is a hole-by-hole comparison of Tiger’s 2000 title and McIlroy’s impressive start at this year’s open. Scores in the chart represent scores at the end of each of the four rounds…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.