SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Matt Kenseth Took Home The Largest Purse In Daytona 500 History

Lost in all of the craziness of this year’s Daytona 500 was the fact that Matt Kenseth became just the ninth driver to win the Daytona 500 more than once. And in doing so, he took home nearly $1.6 million, the largest purse ever for a winner of the race.



Below is a look at how the winner’s purse has grown over the years. The biggest jump came in 1998 when Dale Earnhardt received over $1 million one year after Jeff Gordon took home less than $400,000.

All data via DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com…

