SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Linsanity Is Coming Back Down To Earth

Whether it was over-hype, or Carmelo Anthony, or Mike D’Antoni, the Linsanity over Jeremy Lin has disappeared almost as quickly as it arrived on the scene.



Below is a look at the Google Search volume of “Jeremy Lin” over the last few months and it doesn’t paint a pretty picture. It doesn’t help that the Knickerbockers have only one win in the last seven games. And even worse when one considers that the Knicks are just 3-8 since Carmelo Anthony returned to the lineup.

Everybody’s greatest fear has been realised: Jeremy Lin and Carmelo Anthony cannot coexist. The Knicks need to pick one and stick with him…

