SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: LeBron's Playoff Success Dwarfs Jordan's At The Same Age

Much has been made of LeBron James’ inability to win a championship.



Of course, people on the other side will point to the fact that Michael Jordan didn’t win his first title until his age-27 season, and that LeBron just happens to be 27 this season. And if we look at just playoff games won, we see that LeBron has had quite a bit more success.

Prior to his first championship, Jordan had won just 24 playoff games*. LeBron had 56 career playoff victories prior to this season. At the other end of the spectrum, Kobe Bryant had 76 playoff wins prior to turning 27…

* Prior to the 2002-03 season, the first round was best-of-five…Data via Basketball-Reference.com.

