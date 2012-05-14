SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: LeBron James Was The Class Of The NBA This Season

LeBron James won his third NBA Most Valuable Player award this weekend, collecting 85 of the 121 first-place votes. However, there was some debate on who truly deserved the award as five different players received first-place votes.



If we look at this season’s Win Shares (measures the overall contribution of a player and calculates how many wins that player was worth to his team) we see that there shouldn’t have been much debate at all, as LeBron easily outpaced the competition.

In fact, if we rank the players by Win Shares per 48 minutes, LeBron had the tenth best season (.2983 per 48) in the history of the NBA, and now has three of the top 10 seasons ever.

Here are this season’s best all-around players. Numbers in parentheses represent where that player finished in the MVP voting. Fifteen players appeared on at least one of the ballots and each ballot listed five players (NV=no MVP votes)…

