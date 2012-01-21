SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: LeBron James Needs To Start Winning Titles If He Wants To Be One Of The Game's Greats

Much has been made of the fact that LeBron James is 27 this season, the same age Michael Jordan won the first of his six NBA titles. But in the land of great players with many rings, MJ is the exception, not the rule.



Below is a look at some of the game’s all-time greats that won at least five championships in their career. Of the six players, Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had one title at age 27. The other four prolific winners all had at least three by this age.

In typical cases, just winning one title is enough for immortality. But in the NBA, it is difficult to be considered one of the game’s best unless you have a handful of rings (Wilt Chamberlain being a notable exception)…

