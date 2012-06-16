SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: LeBron James Is More Clutch Than You Think

Last night, LeBron James scored 32 points helping the Miami Heat avoid a 2-0 deficit in the NBA Finals. It was just his latest clutch performance in a must-win game on the road.



In game four against the Indiana Pacers, with the Heat trailing 2-1, LeBron delivered 40 points and 18 rebounds. And facing elimination in game six against the Boston Celtics, LeBron went for 45 points and 15 rebounds.

Since the 1985-86 season, only one player has averaged more points on the road in the playoffs than LeBron James (28.8 pts/gm). That was some fella named Michael Jordan (33.0).

Here are the top 15 playoff road scoring averages over the last 27 seasons…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.