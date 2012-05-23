SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Kobe Bryant Once Again Fails To Join Elite Group

With the Los Angeles Lakers losing last night, Kobe Bryant will end the season without an MVP award or a championship trophy for the second year in a row.



That leaves Kobe with six trophies combined (5 championships, 1 MVP), tied with three other players, but still behind the top five, which is led by Bill Russell (16), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (12), and Michael Jordan (11).

Here is a look at all the players with a minimum of three combined trophies (min. 1 MVP award)…

data via Basketball-Reference.com

