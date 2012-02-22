SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Jeremy Lin's Popularity Has Already Soared Past The Peak Of Tebowmania

When Jeremy Lin first emerged on the scene two weeks ago, we took a look at how Lin was almost immediately more popular than Tim Tebow. Of course, it was the off-season for the NFL, and February is traditionally a dead month for sports (has anybody else noticed that Lin’s first start came on the day after the Super Bowl? Coincidence? But I digress).



But now when we look at the numbers, we see that Tebowmania was never as popular as Linsanity is now. And it doesn’t look like Linsanity is showing any signs of slowing down.

Here is a look at the search popularity of both players on Google. Tebow was named the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos in early October. And his highest peak came shortly after the Broncos beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs.

