SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Jamaica Is Now The Fastest Country In The World

We already know that Usain Bolt is the fastest man alive. However, he’s not the only Jamaican running really fast. Of the six medals available in the men’s and women’s 100 meters at London 2012, four have gone to Jamaicans.



In fact, of the 42 medals available in the Olympic 100 meters and 200 meters (men’s and women’s) since 2000, 16 (38.1%) have gone to the tiny island of Jamaica. And they have won half (7 of 14) of the gold medals.

For comparison, the United States has won 14 (33.3%) medals and three (21.4%) of the gold medals. And no other country has more than three total medals…

Data via DatabaseOlympics.com

