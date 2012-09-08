SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: It Now Costs Nearly $450 For A Family Of Four To Attend An NFL Game

Cork Gaines
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

If a family wants to attend an NFL game this fall, it will cost them $443.93 according to Team Marketing Report’s “Fan Cost Index.” The FCI is based on the average cost for a family of four, including the purchase of “four non-premium tickets, two beers, four soft drinks, four hot dogs, parking, two programs and two adult-size hats.”

This year’s average cost is up $16.51 (3.9%) from last year and up $76.62 (20.9%) since 2007. However, if we look at inflation-adjusted prices, the cost of an NFL game has been relatively unchanged since 2009.

Here are the year-by-year costs…

NFL Fan Cost Index

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.