SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: It Now Costs Nearly $450 For A Family Of Four To Attend An NFL Game

If a family wants to attend an NFL game this fall, it will cost them $443.93 according to Team Marketing Report’s “Fan Cost Index.” The FCI is based on the average cost for a family of four, including the purchase of “four non-premium tickets, two beers, four soft drinks, four hot dogs, parking, two programs and two adult-size hats.”



This year’s average cost is up $16.51 (3.9%) from last year and up $76.62 (20.9%) since 2007. However, if we look at inflation-adjusted prices, the cost of an NFL game has been relatively unchanged since 2009.

Here are the year-by-year costs…

