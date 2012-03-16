SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Is There Room For NCAA Tournament To Get Even Bigger?

For the second consecutive year, the NCAA tournament field includes teams from 68 schools. And despite rumblings that the tournament could expand to as many as 128 teams, the NCAA president recently said during an ESPN interview that nobody wants a bigger field.



And that might be a good thing. It has been 28 years since the tournament expanded to 64 teams, representing the longest period of consistency in size. It also represents the period during which the tournament has achieved it’s greatest popularity.

Here is a look at the size of the tournament through the years (note: the tournament only allowed one team per conference prior to 1975)…

