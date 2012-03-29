SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Kobe Bryant Isn't Even Close To Being This Years MVP

Kobe Bryant hasn’t even been one of the two best players on the Los Angeles Lakers this season.



Below is a look at the top 10 players in the NBA this season according to Win Shares, a stat that measures the overall contributions by a player, not just the number of points they score or the assists they hand out.

We have already shown that LeBron James is not only the best player in the NBA this year, but he is having one of the best seasons in NBA history. Meanwhile, despite leading the NBA in scoring (28.3 ppg), Kobe isn’t even among the top 20 all-around players in the league this year. His 5.8 Win Shares, are even behind teammates Pau Gasol (6.7) and Andrew Bynum (6.8).

Here’s the top 10…

