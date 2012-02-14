SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: How Tiger Blew His Chance At Pebble Beach

If you heard a loud thump on Sunday afternoon around 3:00 eastern time, that was the collective heads of the executives at CBS Sports hitting their desks as Tiger Woods bogeyed his third straight hole. And with that third straight bogey, Tiger fell out of contention just as CBS Sports’ broadcast of Pebble Beach’s final round had begun.



When the final round began, Tiger was two strokes ahead of Phil Mickelson. By the end of the front nine on Sunday, Tiger was five strokes back and reeling. By the end of the day, he would finish nine strokes behind Phil and tied for 15th. And it was Phil that was lifting the trophy.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at how good things looked for three rounds, and just how bad it went for Tiger on Sunday..

