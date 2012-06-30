SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Wimbledon Champs Will Take Home More Than Ever This Year

France’s Gilles Simon started a controversy this week when he said that the equal pay for men and women “isn’t something that works in sport” (via The Guardian). He cited the increased amount of time that men are on the court and added that “Men’s tennis remains more attractive than women’s tennis at the moment.”



Wimbledon has awarded equal pay to the winner’s of the men’s and ladies’ draws since 2007. And part of the disdain by some men is likely the desire for a bigger slice of an ever-increasing pie.

Here is a look at the year-by-year pay for the men and women, adjusted for inflation…

Data via Wimbledon.org

