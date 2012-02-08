SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Has 'Spygate' Impacted The Patriots' Success?

In the immediate aftermath of the New England Patriots latest Super Bowl loss, Roger Goodell’s good buddy James Harrison took to the Twitter-waves saying “Told you, cheaters never win!!!!!!!!!!” The assumption of course, is that Harrison is referring to “Spygate” in which the Patriots were busted for illegally taping their opponents.



On the surface there does appear to be some simple evidence supporting the notion. In the seven years prior to Spygate (early in the 2007 season), New England won three Super Bowls. In the five years since, there have been no parades for the Patriots.

But if we look at Simple Rating System (SRS), a system that compares each team (average = 0), we see that Belichick has produced three of his four best regular season teams since Spygate. They just haven’t produced in the postseason…

All data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.