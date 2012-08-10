SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Grenada Is The Most Efficient Country At The Summer Olympics

The United States currently leads the medal count at London 2012, but they are far from the most efficient. That distinction goes to the tiny island nation of Grenada. Despite a population of just over 110,000, they won a gold medal in the men’s 400 meters.



Of the larger countries, Australia has one medal for every 847,430 citizens and host Great Britain has one for every 1.22 million.

At the other end of the spectrum, India has won four medals, but that still only translates to one medal for every 310 million Indians.

Here are the countries that have won the most medals per capita (total medals are found next to each country’s name)…

Data via MedalsPerCapita.com

