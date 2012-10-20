SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Geno Smith Still Ahead Of Robert Griffin III's Heisman Numbers

Last year, Robert Griffin III rode some huge offensive numbers on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. Those numbers included more than 5,000 yards of total offence (5,007) and 47 total touchdowns.



While you might think those type of numbers don’t come around very often, Geno Smith of West Virginia might actually surpass them just one year later. Despite a loss last week to Texas Tech, Smith still has 2,342 total yards and 26 total touchdowns. Both are better than RG3 through six games a year ago…

Data via Sports-Reference.com. Total Yards and Total Touchdowns include passing, rushing, and receiving.

