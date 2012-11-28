SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Florida Is Getting Screwed In BCS Rankings

Below is a look at the RPI ranking of every team Florida and Alabama has played this season (via RealTimeRPI.com). Florida has four wins this season against teams that are currently in the RPI top-15. Alabama has only one win against a top-15 team, and that was against a team (LSU) that Florida also defeated.



However, where Florida separates itself from Alabama is the next tier. The Gators’ third and fourth most impressive wins were against S. Carolina (RPI #10) and Florida St. (#15). Meanwhile, Bama’s third and fourth best wins were Mississippi St. (#40) and Mississippi (#57). In addition, Florida’s one blemish was a “better loss” having lost to no. 3 Georgia on a neutral field, while Alabama lost at home to no. 9 Texas A&M.

Of course, the difference is Alabama started the year ranked second, while Florida was no. 23 in the coaches’ preseason poll. So, while Florida is no. 2 in five of the six BCS computer rankings, Bama (ranked 3-7 in computer rankings) remains well ahead of Florida in both human polls…

