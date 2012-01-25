SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Eli Manning Is A Playoff Monster

We recently took a look at Eli Manning’s career progression and saw that his regular season numbers now compare favourably with the NFL’s elite quarterbacks. But his success doesn’t end when the playoffs start.



Over the past five seasons, Manning has four games with a passer rating of at least 100. That is tied with Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees with the most during that span. For comparison, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have four combined.

And while passer rating is not the best stat in the world, we can always look at touchdowns and interceptions thrown. Below is a look at the best touchdown-interception differentials since 2007 (minimum 10 TDs). And once again, we see that Eli is found smack-dab in the middle of some elite company…

All data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

