SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Dwight Howard Stands To Lose $30.1 Million If He Isn't Traded To A Team Of His Choice

Below is a closer look at what free agency means for Dwight Howard’s next contract depending on whether he re-signs with the club he plays for in 2012-13 or signs with a new team for the 2013-14 season.



Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel crunched the numbers, and the difference is that Howard can receive a 5-year deal with annual raises of 7.5% by re-signing with the club he plays for in 2012-13. If he signs with a different club, a max contract would be just 4-years with annual raises of 4.5%.

As you can see, the difference in the first four years is negligible (if $3.6M can ever be negligible). The disparity only comes with that extra year, which increases the difference between the two deals to $30.1 million.

Of course, he could make up the difference with another large deal following the 2016-17 season. But Howard will be 32 in 2017-18. And next summer he will be forced to decide if the extra security is more important based on his health and age…

