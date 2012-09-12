SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Drinking Beers At NFL Games Is An Expensive Habit

The average cost of a small draft beer at NFL games this season is $7.28. That is up 2.1% from last season ($7.13) and is 19.3% more than the cost of a similar beer at Major League Baseball games ($6.10).



The most expensive beers in the NFL can be found in San Diego and Buffalo where the Chargers and Bills charge their fans a whopping $9.00 per beer. In total, 11 NFL teams charge at least $8.00 for a beer, which is the most expensive beer in MLB (Miami Marlins). The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals have the cheapest beers ($5.00).

Here is a look at how much a small draft beer costs at each ballpark in the NFL…

*Data via Team Marketing Report and is based on information reported by each team during a survey

