SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: These Are The Most Popular Players In Baseball

If you are a baseball fan, Baseball-Reference.com is a must-visit website and one we use a lot. Below is a look the most popular players (based on page hits) all-time at the site.



And when it comes to popularity, three players are in a class by themselves.

It is no surprise to see Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, and Albert Pujols (all over 1.5 million hits) at the top of the list. but it might be a surprise to see that nobody else is even above 1.0 million hits.

Here are the 20 most popular players pages at Baseball-Reference.com…

