SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Derek Jeter And The Most Appearances In All-Star Game History

When Derek Jeter takes the field tonight, it will be the 12th All-Star game that he has played in during his career. That will be the most among active players, surpassing Alex Rodriguez, who will not play in tonight’s contest.



But Jeter is still way behind on the list of players that have appeared in the most All-Star games* (minimum 1 plate appearance). Three players, Stan Musial, Willie Mays, and Hank Aaron, each played in 24 mid-summer classics. Roger Clemens holds the record for most appearances by a pitcher, with 10…

* From 1959-1962 Major League Baseball played two All-Star games…Data via Baseball-Reference.com

