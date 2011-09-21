SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: College Football's Most Popular Teams

Nate Silver of the New York Times, best known for projecting baseball statistics and presidential elections, recently attempted to determine which college football programs are the most popular.



In a surprising upset, three Big 10 schools (Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State) came out ahead of Notre Dame, the school commonly accepted as the most popular.

But maybe the most surprising school on the list is Texas A&M who will be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. Texas A&M is one of the largest universities in the country, but their football team is not a tradition-rich program that tends to attract bandwagon fans. They have not won a national championship since 1939, and they only have one conference title in the last 17 years.

Of the top 20 most popular programs, the Big 10 leads the way with seven schools, followed by the SEC and ACC (4 each), and the Big 12 (3). The Pac-12 has just one school (USC) in the top 20…

