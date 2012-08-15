SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Coaches Think SEC Will Dominate College Football Again In 2012

The SEC has won six BCS championships in a row. And a look at the USA Today preseason top 25 poll shows us that the coaches don’t think that is going to change anytime soon.



Two SEC schools, LSU and Alabama, top the coaches poll. And five SEC schools are in the top 10. In all, 10 different SEC schools received at least one top-25 vote. The Big 12 is next with seven schools receiving at least one vote. Power conferences Big 10 (3) and Pac-12 (4) only have seven schools combined.

The coaches gave votes to 45 different schools representing 11 different conference, as well as two independents.

Here’s how the voting broke down by conference…

