SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Clippers Are Doing Something Unusual, Winning

Cork Gaines
Everybody loves Blake Griffin and his monster dunks. But something else is happening in Los Angeles: The Clippers are actually winning games.

Entering the All-Star break, the Paper Clips are 20-11, leading the Pacific Division, and third overall in the Western Conference. If the Clippers finish with a winning record, it would be just the third time in the 28 seasons since they moved to Los Angeles.

Here is a look at the Clippers’ year-by-year winning percentage (data via Basketball-Reference.com)…

Los Angeles Clippers

