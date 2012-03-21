SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Broncos Quarterbacks From Elway To Manning

It seems only fitting that Peyton Manning’s rookie season in the NFL (1998) also happened to be final year of John Elway’s career and the last time the Broncos went to the Super Bowl.

Since Manning entered the league he has started 208 games. During that same period, 13 different players have started at quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Here is a look at each of those players and how many games they started for the Broncos…

Denver Broncos quarterbacks

All data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

